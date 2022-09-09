Volunteers play an integral part in United Way's Day of Caring

Volunteers lend a helping hand to several non-profit organizations with United Way's Day of Caring. Nathan Kitchens tells us why these volunteers serve a critical role in our community.
Over 350 volunteers from the Lima area rolled up their sleeves for United Way's 6th Annual Day of Caring. The day started at Ohio State Lima as United Way of Greater Lima kicked off their 2022 campaign with the theme "Come Together". The goal for their campaign is $1.7 million, and early campaigning has already raised over $200,000 toward that fund. Once the gathering was over, volunteers spread out to help non-profit organizations in the community.
One of those stops includes Soldiers of Honor, which is a non-profit ministry that helps at-risk kids and families by getting them off the streets and teaching them discipline and social skills. They say without the volunteers, things just wouldn't get done.
"It's just Aaron and myself and of course, we have parents that volunteer as well. We have a beautiful and wonderful board. But the help to get the nitty-gritty stuff that's needed, and that's what today is all about and we are thankful for the help," said Veronica McLaurine, Soldiers of Honor.
Volunteers stepped in without hesitation with their paint brushes and rollers to make the basement area of the facility a more inviting place. This work ensures their business continues to change lives and makes Lima a better place. Volunteers were also seen at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore as volunteers organized everything from Christmas décor to cleaning off donated items to place on the shelves.
"They have anywhere from lightweight to huge boxes and appliances to wiping off things to put on the shelf. Just about any level of physical ability and do something to help out," commented Deb Katzenmeyer, West Central Ohio Safety Council.
With volunteering comes a sense of accomplishment and the president of United Way of Greater Lima says she is grateful for all the help.
"Everybody gets so enthusiastic about it, and let's just face it when you help other people it just makes you feel good, and these companies are behind every one of their employees that want to do these jobs, so we really appreciate that," expressed Erin Hardesty, president of the United Way of Greater Lima.
