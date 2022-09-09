Volunteers play an integral part in United Way's Day of Caring

Volunteers lend a helping hand to several non-profit organizations with United Way's Day of Caring. Nathan Kitchens tells us why these volunteers serve a critical role in our community.

Over 350 volunteers from the Lima area rolled up their sleeves for United Way's 6th Annual Day of Caring. The day started at Ohio State Lima as United Way of Greater Lima kicked off their 2022 campaign with the theme "Come Together". The goal for their campaign is $1.7 million, and early campaigning has already raised over $200,000 toward that fund. Once the gathering was over, volunteers spread out to help non-profit organizations in the community.

