Volunteers remove invasive teasel plants from OSU Lima's nature reserve

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Maintaining grassland prairies is key to preventing invasives from taking over the natural landscape.
Volunteers with Ohio State Lima spent some time out in the beautiful weather to remove invasive teasel plants from their 17-acre nature reserve on campus. The plant produces a large number of seeds and can quickly choke out the natural grasses and flowers if left unchecked. The cutleaf teasel is the most common type found in Ohio and grows four to seven feet tall. The prairie area on campus was established in 2017 to encourage a large biodiversity from plants to insects and butterflies.
"We're in our sixth year of this prairie being established, so we're still a young prairie. It's not quite there totally established yet, but over the next couple of years, we will reach that stage. It's about between seven to ten years when we see them really established well. We're right on the cusp there and we want to make sure we cut off these invasives before they ruin the good progress that we're making," said Robin Bagley, assistant professor of biology at OSU Lima.
OSU Lima will be conducting controlled burns periodically on the prairie to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to prevent shade-producing trees from invading.