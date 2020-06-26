"Vote with your dollars" for the Hancock County Fair, donations needed to hold this year's fair

The Hancock County Fair is asking for help from the community in filling their $80,000 budget gap for this year's fair.
It’s the Hancock County Agricultural Society’s mission to hold a fair each year, but due to the COVID pandemic, they’re running into some financial problems that could prevent them from making that happen.
The pandemic shut down any event on the fairgrounds that was planned for the spring, and they lost major revenue from that. The businesses that would normally sponsor the fair have also been affected by COVID and can’t offer as big of donations.
Now, they are asking the community to donate money and help fund this year’s fair.
Jeff Cole, the president of the Hancock County Agricultural Society says, “We’re asking the community, everyone large and small, individuals and organizations to chip in. Vote with your dollars, if you will, for us to have the fair. We’ve got a goal set of $80,000 and a target date of July 17th right now.”
When the 17th comes around, they will tally the donations and decide how to move forward with the fair.
Cole says the worst-case scenario if they don’t reach the 80 thousand dollar goal is having to hold the funding from this year and use it for the fair in 2021. They are determined to hold at least a scaled-down version of the fair but hope to meet their goal and have a traditional fair, rides and all.