Voter registration deadline for May Primary is Monday

Believe it or not, another election season is fast approaching, and so is the deadline to register. Monday, April 5th, is the last day to register to vote in the May primary election. This can be done so online at vote.gov, or at the board of elections office or their website.
With Thursday's lawsuit filed against Lima Mayoral Candidate Elizabeth Hardesty questioning her residency, this could affect the ballot. However, to accommodate military voters, ballots have already been printed. While the decision on Hardesty's eligibility is now in the court system, the Director of the Allen County Board of Elections, Kathy Meyer, says they would make changes if needed.
“Well, normally if a candidate withdraws from an election, which they can do right up until election day. Their name is withdrawn, and we have to post notices in all precincts where that vote would be cast," explains Meyer. "Notifying the electors that that name, the votes for that person would not be counted. So, that informs them so they can vote a different person.”
Early and absentee voting starts Tuesday, April 6th.