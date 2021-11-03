While not a large turnout, election officials are pleased with the number of voters that came out to the polls Tuesday.
This election was what is considered an off-year election where mayors, council members, trustees and most local officials are elected along with local issues. In turn many registered voters don’t turn out unless there is a contested race or issue on the ballot. The ballot doesn’t seem to bring the attention as a gubernatorial or presidential election brings. Countywide turnout was just under 26-percent but in Lima the chance to be part of the election of a new mayor brought out 28-percent of registered voters which is good.
Board of Elections Director Kathy Meyer explains, “In the off-year elections we’re used to getting anywhere from 6-percent to 17-percent. So, 28-percent isn’t shabby.”
All results of yesterdays election are unofficial until it is canvassed on November 23rd.