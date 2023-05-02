Voter turnout is down for May Special Election

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Today was Election Day and if you were not aware, you were not alone as poll workers saw a small stream of people coming in to vote.
Allen County is the only county in our area to have countywide issues on the ballot. Voters had to decide on renewing two tax levies for the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Parks District. Other than that, there are a handful of school and village levies on the ballot to vote on. We visited a couple of polling locations around lunchtime today and workers say the turnout has been steady but slower than in other elections.
"LCC is a good place because it's kind of steady, but this morning we just had a couple at 6:30 and usually we have a few more than that," says Linda Craft, Lima Central Catholic poll location manager. "But, then they have come in sporadically so we are doing fairly well. I think the people are so well trained here, that sometimes they get out their driver's licenses or their ID cards and they are all ready and they know what to do. So, it's going very smoothly."
And this is the first election in which Ohio voters needed a state or federal-issued ID to vote, and election officials say that has been going smoothly as well.
"I would say 97% of the voters brought their driver's licenses in any way. So, it's just a slight change for a few voters," says Kathy Meyer, Dir. Allen County Board of Elections.
Polls are open until 7:30 p.m., so you still have time to vote in the election. Some of the issues that are on the ballot in our area include school levies in Bath, Elida, Celina, and Waynesfield-Goshen. Plus, there are mayors' primary races in Wapakoneta and Findlay. We will have the results from those and more tonight on Your News Now at 10 and 11.