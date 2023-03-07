Press Release from Wabash Mutual Telephone Company & Grand Lake Health/Premier Health North YMCA: CELINA, Ohio – Wabash Mutual Telephone Company and Grand Lake Health/Premier Health North YMCA invites the public to attend the annual Easter Egg Hunt held on the Mercer County Courthouse lawn on Saturday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. This free event will consist of three egg hunts: 0-5 years of age, 6-10 years of age, and a sensory-friendly hunt. Kids will collect prize-filled eggs with some containing a prize slip for gifts that are too large to fit inside an egg. Have your camera ready as the Easter bunny will be making an appearance!
New to this year’s Easter Egg Hunt is a sensory-friendly hunt. This will be a quiet and calm hunt for those easily overwhelmed or overstimulated by noise or large crowds.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mercer County Courthouse, the Courthouse will be open for tours and memorabilia will be available. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more details, please see www.wabash.com or view the event on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2kf02NDX1.
Wabash is Mercer County’s only customer-owned communications cooperative serving residential and business customers with advanced internet, phone and television services. Since 1911, Wabash is honored to support the communities it is a part of.
Grand Lake Health/Premier Health North YMCA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all.