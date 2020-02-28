Waddell's lawyers trying to suppress evidence in 2018 Auglaize County murder

More information was released about 2018 Auglaize County murder, during a motion hearing for one of the co-defendants.
Lawyers for Keith Waddell made three motions to get evidence tossed before his trial set to start in April. They argued over an interview Waddell made with detectives, another interview with a confidential informant, and a photo lineup that one of the victims, Alim Turner, used to identify Waddell and co-defendant Jacar Bitting as the people who allegedly shot him and his father, Dexter Turner, who later died from his injuries. Judge Frederick Pepple will have to rule on each of the motions.
During the hearing, it came out that Bitting and Alim Turner were in prison together. It also revealed Dexter Turner identified Waddell and Bitting by their nicknames in a 9-1-1 call the night of the shooting. Bitting, Waddell, and Syniqua Bell each have been charged with the murder of Dexter and shooting of Alim Turner.