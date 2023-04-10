Press Release from the West Ohio Food Bank: [Lima, OH Apr. 10, 2023] – Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system as well as millions of people in America, with nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, facing hunger.
For the 10th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, helping to end food insecurity and provide nourishment to families and individuals across the country. In partnership with Walmart customers, Sam’s Club members, suppliers and associates, the campaign aims to help people who experience food insecurity in West Central Ohio gain access to the food and resources they need to thrive. As one of our largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including here in the West Ohio Food Bank’s 11-county coverage area.
The campaign will run in store, in club and online from April 10-May 8. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need. For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details. Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com. Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
To learn more about the campaign visit www.wofb.org.