Walmart and Sam's Club brings back "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign benefitting food banks

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is hoping that you will use your change to help with food insecurity in our area.
This is the 10th year that Walmart and Sam's Clubs have held their "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign. Through May 8th, if you are shopping at one of those stores or online, you can round up your purchase and the difference will support the "Feeding America Network" of food banks, or if you buy certain items with the "Spark Change" logo, Sam's and Walmart will donate the money equal to one meal. A little bit of change means a whole lot to the West Ohio Food Bank's mission to end hunger in their 11-county area.
"So every dollar that is supported through West Ohio Food Bank, we are able to purchase up to 6 meals overall," says Stacy Tipia, development coordinator at the West Ohio Food Bank. "But with this campaign specifically when they are purchasing those items, that's basically amounting to one meal per item as well."
Since this program started, "Spark Change" has provided 1.7 billion meals to the "Feeding America Network".