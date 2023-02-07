Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center and First Financial Bank team up for microlending program

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Owners of small and minority businesses have the chance to get a small loan to grow their businesses.
The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center and First Financial Bank are teaming up to offer a microlending program. Businesses that have revenues under half a million dollars, have 10 or fewer employees, or have a minority owner with at least 51% ownership can apply for a loan of up to $10,000. The Potts Center will be there to help guide the process to help getting a loan which could help take a business to the next step.
"We will actually be screening from a standpoint of making sure that the applicant have a good solid business plan and we understand where their need lies," says Jessie Pope, executive director of the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center. "Providing them with an application based on their need. Hopefully, First Financial Bank will be able to work with them for loans up to $10,000."
If you are interested in taking part in the microlending program, contact the Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center by emailing potts@limachamber.com or calling 419-222-6045.