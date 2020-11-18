Wapak community comes together for Operation Hope for Honduras

Scenes of houses destroyed and floods overtaking the streets can be seen from Honduras after Hurricane Eta hit on November 3rd and Hurricane Iota on the 17th.
Now several businesses and churches from the Wapakoneta community are joining an area wide effort called "Operation Hope for Honduras" to help those affected by the storms. A semi-trailer is parked outside of the Wapak Athletic Club and donations will be accepted there Mondays through Saturdays until the end of the month.
Those who helped to organize this collection say that aiding the residents of Honduras means a lot to them.
"The devastation is massive," said Stephen Ambrose, senior pastor at wapaknaz. "We are connected to Honduras through the Valley Church in Piqua as well as being there many times in the past several years, so we have friends in Honduras that are truly in need of all sorts of items."
It's not just the Wapak community that is coming together - the Valley Church has rallied together communities up I-75 for Operation Hope for Honduras, uniting people for one good cause.
"It’s a good thing in our society right now; I think we see a lot of division over just about everything and having something to unify around and rally around, and seeing people that are in much greater need than we are here, and helping someone who is much less fortunate is our goal," said Rob Alexander of the Valley Church of Piqua.
A full list of needed items can be found at www.wapaknaz.org. There you can also find information on how to donate money or to volunteer time by collecting donations at the semi-trailer.