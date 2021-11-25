Wapak Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves out over 500 meals

The Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner makes sure that people get a classic holiday meal on the holiday.

Wapak Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves out over 500 meals

Over 500 meals were given out at the annual dinner. The Thanksgiving Dinner committee has been working for a while to make this event a success. This is the second year in a row that the meal has been drive-thru only because of the pandemic. People who maybe eating alone, or didn’t want to cook, stopped by to pick up a few meals for themselves, and some even felt moved to help others have a Happy Thanksgiving.

“A man came through and he was delivering to some folks that he realized didn’t have the opportunity for a Thanksgiving meal and just doing it on his own. Came in, came through our drive thru and came back and said you know I though of all of those guys working at service stations they would probably like a Thanksgiving meal” says Rachel Barber of the Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee. “So he was taking a few more to people working at the service stations today or people taking for their neighbors. It is just a wonderful, heartwarming experience.”

Wapak Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves out over 500 meals

In 2022, the committee is hopeful that they will be able to return to in person dining at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.