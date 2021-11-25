Wapak Community Thanksgiving Dinner serves out over 500 meals

The Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner makes sure that people get a classic holiday meal on the holiday.
Over 500 meals were given out at the annual dinner. The Thanksgiving Dinner committee has been working for a while to make this event a success. This is the second year in a row that the meal has been drive-thru only because of the pandemic. People who maybe eating alone, or didn’t want to cook, stopped by to pick up a few meals for themselves, and some even felt moved to help others have a Happy Thanksgiving.
“A man came through and he was delivering to some folks that he realized didn’t have the opportunity for a Thanksgiving meal and just doing it on his own. Came in, came through our drive thru and came back and said you know I though of all of those guys working at service stations they would probably like a Thanksgiving meal” says Rachel Barber of the Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee. “So he was taking a few more to people working at the service stations today or people taking for their neighbors. It is just a wonderful, heartwarming experience.”
In 2022, the committee is hopeful that they will be able to return to in person dining at the St. Joseph Parish Life Center.