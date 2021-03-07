Wapak fundraiser honors students involved in a car crash

A fundraiser in Wapakoneta on Sunday will support the two families involved in the car crash that killed one high school student and seriously injured another.
Anthony’s in Wapak has been organizing different community meal fundraisers since the restaurant closed at the start of the pandemic last year. This time around, the dinner was in honor of Katelyn Rose and in memory of Layla Yoakam.
Even though the dinner was free to the community, people donated money toward the cause. Classmates of the students were there to help and say they hope the family feels the support of the community.
Riley Hutt, a senior at Wapakoneta High School says, “I’m sure they feel a lot of support and love and I think it’s really cool. It’s probably a little overwhelming with the amount of support, but it’s definitely helpful to them.”
All donations go toward the scholarship memorial fund for Yoakam and hospital bills for Rose who is still recovering.