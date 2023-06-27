Wapakoneta 1 of 25 U.S. Cities to Receive $50K T-Mobile "Hometown Grants" for First on the Moon Inc. All-Abilities Playground

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO)- It was an exciting day in Wapakoneta as the city accepted 1 of only 25 T-Mobile "Hometown Grants" awarded throughout the United States!
On Tuesday at Harmon Park, community leaders and members gathered as First on the Moon Inc. accepted a $50,000 Hometown Grant from T-Mobile which will be used to construct a space-themed rocket ship all-abilities playground that salutes to the impact of Neil Armstrong had on Wapakoneta. At Tuesday's check presentation, Your Hometown Stations spoke with T-Mobile about what aspects about Wapakoneta attracted them to award this grant.
"The feeling, the people, the community, the involvement- look at the crowd that we have here today. The community comes out and supports itself. The community comes out big. They show up. The chamber has just done a phenomenal job working with us so far. Rachel and the First on the Moon have done a great job and just a commitment that we can see that it doesn't just stop today," says Paul Sopko, Rural Market Manager, T-Mobile.
First on the Moon Inc. says with this generous grant, they are looking forward to not only build the new playground, but to also address an important need in Wapakoneta.
"Until this project, there is no all-abilities playground equipment anywhere in the Wapakoneta park system, so we wanted to do something that really said we are an inclusive community, we respect and appreciate all of our residents, and we look forward to supporting children and families in the area to have the best possible quality of life," says Rachel Barber, President, First on the Moon Inc.
The current plan is to build the playground at Harmon Park.