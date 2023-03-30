Wapakoneta and Auglaize County share roadmap towards 2024

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The latest developments and more were shared during a State of the City, County, and Schools luncheon at the Wapakoneta Eagles.
Local officials updated residents on the latest coming to the area as we head closer and closer to 2024.
The city of Wapakoneta will be seeing a portion of developments from businesses to their downtown -- to a new water plant that will help with the overall quality. Investment into the city has paid off for companies, as Mayor Steve Henderson stated that Pratt industries is a prime example of how growth can be seen.
"There is a reason that Pratt Industries invested in Wapakoneta with $350 million dollars and 150 jobs," said Henderson. "They are building presently about 120 miles to the south in Kentucky ironically enough, they have options on the 98 acres job ready, shovel-ready site."
The Wapakoneta School District will be looking at various projects to improve overall education, but safety will play a big role this coming year. The recent news on school shootings in the country has sparked discussions in the district on what can be done to ensure students are safe at Wapakoneta facilities.
"We have received a four hundred dollar safety grant from the State of Ohio which is much appreciated," said Aaron Rex, Wapakoneta City Schools Superintendent. "We are looking at PA systems, we are looking at door security… and now with the recent situation with glass, are there things we can put on our glass at school to keep people from entering that way. It’s those types of things that you have to keep at the forefront of your mind. Not just at what we have done — and hanging your hat on those accomplishments — but what can we do next year."
Finally, Auglaize County will be distributing what they have left in ARPA funds to different townships in order to address various needs.
"In our case, we delegate to each township about fifty thousand dollars if they want to," said John Bergman, Auglaize County Commissioner. "Most of them have chosen to put it towards road paving programs those types of things and there are specific projects available to the municipalities."