Wapakoneta Area Chamber begins education and networking program for businesses

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Communication and education are the focus of a new program at the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber started "Business Brew" after having so much success with its "Business Afterhours" program. The new monthly program brings different chamber members together to discuss their businesses and learn about the different benefits the chamber has to offer. The location will change month to month and so will the topic, switching between more formal or laid-back meetings. But the big benefit to the members is networking with each other.
"What our chamber members can offer each other is pretty much the strength of our chamber. How generous they are with their knowledge from business to business, helping each other out, offering each other discounts, and being supportive of each other," says Jackie Martel, Ex. Dir. Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce. "As a chamber, that is what we really strive to do, to connect our members so they can make our community strong."
The next Business Brew is the first Wednesday in August, for location and how to register, keep watch on the Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.