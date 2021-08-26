Wapakoneta celebrates solar panel progress with panel signing ceremony

The City of Wapakoneta is celebrating a milestone in the Solar Phase 2 project.
The project will install solar panels in a 60-acre field and will generate 18mw DC, making it larger than the existing solar field that was installed back in 2013.
A panel signing ceremony celebrated the progress made in the solar field, with city officials, as well as organization leaders, signing a panel to have their name remain marked in history.
The solar field project is a collaboration between the City of Wapakoneta, Eitri Foundry, and Madison Energy Investments.
The solar field is located at 13800 Short Road.