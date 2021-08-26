Wapakoneta celebrates solar panel progress with panel signing ceremony

The City of Wapakoneta is celebrating a milestone in the Solar Phase 2 project.

Wapakoneta celebrates solar panel progress with panel signing ceremony

The project will install solar panels in a 60-acre field and will generate 18mw DC, making it larger than the existing solar field that was installed back in 2013.

Wapakoneta celebrates solar panel progress with panel signing ceremony

A panel signing ceremony celebrated the progress made in the solar field, with city officials, as well as organization leaders, signing a panel to have their name remain marked in history.

The solar field project is a collaboration between the City of Wapakoneta, Eitri Foundry, and Madison Energy Investments.

The solar field is located at 13800 Short Road.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.