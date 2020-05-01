Wapakoneta City Hall to open, Mayor urging the state to lift bans on other business

Wapakoneta City Hall is expected to open back up in a week, and the mayor wants the state to allow other businesses to open their doors as well.
Friday marks the first full week that the city building in Wapak has had its full staff back, with the exception of one person. City Hall is supposed to open on the 11th for the first time since ordered to close by DeWine.
Mayor Tom Stinebaugh is urging the state to lift the ban on other local businesses and services for the sake of the economy. He says that he doesn’t expect circumstances around the pandemic to change in the near future, so it’s time for people to adjust and keep following the rules for when certain businesses open back up.
“My own feeling is with the social distancings and the masks and the sanitizer and all the precautions we can take, I think it’s time to let people take some personal responsibility,” says Stinebaugh.
The employees in the utility building are continuing to follow the precautionary guidelines for the virus, and workers in the city hall are expected to do the same.