Wapakoneta Community meal serving goodwill and hot food to people who need it

Wapakoneta’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner was strictly drive-thru and delivery. Usually, the meal is held at St. Joes but was moved to Anthony’s restaurant, to help accommodate the drive-thru service. Plus, the cooks were ready for a larger crowd this year. On average, they serve around five hundred meals, but this year they saw that number reach around eight hundred. While this year has been tough for many people, organizers were happy to put some good back into the world.
“You can focus on the bad or you can focus on the good and we try and stay positive with the energy that we put out there. We have done some meal for the community throughout the pandemic and this is another add on to doing that,” says John-William Davis, Owner/Anthony’s restaurant. “We have a lot of great volunteers, if you look around there are 40 to 50 people here helping out. We got up and started cooking fresh turkeys at about 4:30 this morning. So more or less it’s just creating a great environment, people having fun, enjoying work around one another and getting to see good smiles and serve of Thanksgiving.”
Davis says the annual dinner is just another reminder strong sense of community that Wapak has.