Wapakoneta farmers market makes minor changes to open up for the summer

It’s that time of year where you can spend your weekend mornings picking through fresh produce, handmade crafts, and baked goods at local farmers' markets.
The Wapakoneta farmers' market set up for their second weekend on Saturday after much debate with the local health department on how to safely run the vendor booths. Wapak’s Love More Ministry gift shop had a booth set up for the first time this year. The vendor said that he’s glad that the market was able to make the necessary changes to allow people to come out and enjoy what the vendors have to offer.
Gabriel Shaner, the vendor at the Love More booth says, “There’s a lot of restrictions on where you can go and where you can’t go, being out in the open like this it’s kind of up to the people on their own to come out here and they’re not required to wear a mask out here but anybody vending does have to.”
The Wapakoneta farmers market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and is located at the courthouse parking lot.