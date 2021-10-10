Wapakoneta house fire leaves damage to home

The Wapakoneta Fire Department is investigating a three alarm fire from Saturday night.
According to the fire department, just before 4 pm, they got a call about a house fire on the 800 block of Maple St. in Wapak. Not many details have been released at this time, but they were able to tell us that no one was injured from the fire and residents of the home weren’t there when it happened.
St. John's and Buckland volunteer fire departments were on the scene to assist. The fire was contained to the living room in the front of the home and the room above on the second floor. The fire remains under investigation.