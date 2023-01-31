Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a child has pretrial hearing scheduled in February

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Very cold. Low near 9F. Winds W at 4 to 8 mph.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 5:03 pm
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man was indicted on multiple counts of rape for having sexual contact with a young child.
46-year-old Scott Dickman was charged with four counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, the incidents started in June 2019 until December 2022. The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the offenses. If convicted of the rape charges, he could get between 25 years to life in prison. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail, and his bond has been reduced to two million dollars. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for next month.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Assignment Editor
Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.
Digital Content Manager
Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.
