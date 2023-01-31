Wapakoneta man facing multiple rape charges involving a child has pretrial hearing scheduled in February

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta man was indicted on multiple counts of rape for having sexual contact with a young child.

46-year-old Scott Dickman was charged with four counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, the incidents started in June 2019 until December 2022. The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the offenses. If convicted of the rape charges, he could get between 25 years to life in prison. He is currently in the Auglaize County Jail, and his bond has been reduced to two million dollars. He has a pretrial hearing scheduled for next month.

