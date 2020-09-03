Wapakoneta moving forward on D.O.R.A project

The Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce is seeing movement in their project to create a downtown Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or D.O.R.A for short.
On Tuesday, a meeting was held to hear the public's thoughts of a downtown area where alcohol can be consumed outside. While there were points of support and opposition within the crowd, Wapak City Council will use the input during the final two readings on the project. If passed, an application will be sent to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for review.
Logan O'Neill, the Executive Director of the Wapak Area Economic Development Council says the D.O.R.A has the potential for a positive impact on the city's economy.
He explains, “You know we did a lot of homework and we did a lot of research, to make sure that it was the right fit for downtown Wapakoneta, and the community as a whole. And that any potential negatives that are out there are figured out in legislation for going forward so that we have the right fit for Wapakoneta.”
The Chamber is hoping to have the D.O.R.A in effect by their Holiday Open House event during the first weekend in November.