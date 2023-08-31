August 31, 2023 Press Release from Navy Office of Community Outreach: YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 30, 2023) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Jarod Rife, Wapakoneta, Ohio, inspects a tire on a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 30, 2023.
Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kyree Rogers)