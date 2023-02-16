WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta Police Department is looking for the suspect that robbed a downtown business Thursday afternoon.
Police say Moon City Gaming was robbed just after 12:30 this afternoon. They are looking for this person that was caught on surveillance video. Police say he told the employees not to contact the police until he left the area. He was seen heading east over the railroad tracks and got into a dark SUV, which was last seen driving east on Auglaize Street. They are asking residents along Auglaize, Wood, and Bellefontaine Streets to check their cameras to see if they caught the vehicle leaving the area.
Press Release from the Wapakoneta Police Department: On Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at 1250 hours our department was contacted by an employee of the Moon City Gaming, located at 116 E Auglaize St., in reference to a robbery that had occurred at that location. Officers responded to the scene and learned that the robbery at taken place at approximately 1240, but the robber made a comment not contacting the Police until after he was gone from the area.
We are asking for help from the public to check any cameras that they may have at their residences or businesses. The suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and 230 pounds. He was wearing a black CAT jacket, blue jeans, and white shoes, and had his face was covered.
He was last seen walking east over the railroad tracks and got into a dark-colored SUV. The vehicle left eastbound in the alley between Lima St. and Auglaize St. The vehicle turned south on Seltzer St, and was last seen heading east on Auglaize St. Anyone with cameras along Auglaize St, Wood St, and Bellefontaine St. are asked to check their cameras and call our office if they see a vehicle matching this description around this time.
We would like to thank the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office and the Grand Lake Task Force for their assistance with this incident.