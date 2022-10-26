Wapakoneta Schools, State of Ohio addressing need of math and literacy improvement

The Nation's Report Card shows that Fourth and Eighth Grade mathematic and reading scores -- declining in nearly all states during the pandemic -- with the mathematic score decline the largest ever recorded in that subject.
In a press release from the NAEP and the U.S Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, Acting NCES associate commissioner for assessment Daniel J. McGrath stated that "If left unaddressed, this could alter the trajectories and life opportunities of a whole cohort of young people, potentially reducing their abilities to pursue rewarding and productive careers in mathematics, science, and technology."
"Across the country and Ohio, we really need to focus on literacy and math support," said Stephanie Siddens, Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction in the State of Ohio. "We are really focused at the department and in partnership at our local schools and supporting those efforts, accelerating learning, really devoting time and attention to effective practices."
Siddens toured Wapakoneta Middle School on Wednesday to see firsthand how literacy is specifically being targeted by the school staff and leaders. The Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction also says that relief that has come from the federal level has helped with a variety of programs at schools like Wapakoneta.
"There has been an influx of COVID Federal Relief dollars for schools to utilize that they are devoting," said. "And clearly here in Wapakoneta, they are devoting their resources to ensure that they are providing those accelerated learning opportunities for students."
Wapakoneta City Schools have taken the recent report from the NAEP seriously, but are also using further data at the local level to specifically pinpoint areas of improvement in education.
"Three times a year we benchmark the students — diagnostic data for any students that fall below the 30th percentile -- and then our progress monitoring assessment that fall," said Carrie Knoch, Director of Student Achievement at Wapakoneta City Schools. "So those are kind of the things that drive what we are doing."
Multiple programs have also been implemented in the school district to help with literacy education, such as the take flight program, which helps students with dyslexia learn the five major reading components.
