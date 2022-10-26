Wapakoneta Schools, State of Ohio addressing need of math and literacy improvement

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Data released by the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) show a concerning trend happening across the country.

The Nation's Report Card shows that Fourth and Eighth Grade mathematic and reading scores -- declining in nearly all states during the pandemic -- with the mathematic score decline the largest ever recorded in that subject.

