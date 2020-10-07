Wapakoneta senior completes Eagle Scout project

Lima Parks and Recreation is benefiting from the work of an Eagle Scout as he completes his project.

Diamond 2 in Faurot Park and Simmons Field can now boast about Old Glory flying high out in center field. Deakin Hiestand led a project to place a flagpole at each field as his Eagle Scout project. He says the experience will last a lifetime.

Eagle Scout Deakin Heistand explains, “I think this really will help me be more responsible. Because it was my project, I had to take charge and be responsible for getting it done. Telling people how to do things and make sure it gets done on time.”

Hiested is a senior at Wapakoneta and is with Boy Scout Troop #162.

 