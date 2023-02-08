Wapakoneta senior signs letter of intent to secure a career at Mercy Health-St. Rita's

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - There was a different type of letter of intent signed today in Wapakoneta, not for a college but a path for a future career.
Most generally when a high school senior signs their letter of intent, it is to go to college, but Hannah Prine is looking beyond college and finding a career. She signed a letter to work for Mercy Health-Saint Rita's while she is studying at Rhodes State College to become a nurse. Prine did an internship with the hospital, through the Wapakoneta Internship Network or WIN program, where she was able to check out different departments at the hospital, to get a better idea of her future.
"Going into the program I really didn't know what I wanted to do, and Miss Mears brought to my attention that I could go to Saint Rita's and it gave me a good eyesight into what I want to do," says Hannah Prine, senior signed with Mercy Health-St. Rita's. "I should be able to do hands-on, there is a lot of hands-on stuff, especially like the E.R. rooms and OBGYN."
Prine will be working at Mercy Health a few days a month while she is going to school and they will be paying her while she does her clinicals at the hospital. Right away, hospital officials saw she was going to be a great fit.
"When Hannah came in she was a breath of fresh air and she was able to give great scenarios on how she helped others and how she did with conflicts," adds Stacy Braun, Clinical Nurse Manager, Mercy Health Coronary Care Unit. "So, having those as her talking point was fantastic, showed me her compassion and how she was going to succeed."
The WIN Program is also succeeding in helping other Wapakoneta students find their future careers, in three years it has grown from 13 to 60 students, who are getting a variety of internship opportunities from engineering to working in a veterinarian's office while in high school.
"I am so proud of my students, they are such great kids," says Laura Mears, career counselor for Wapakoneta High School. "We are just so happy that they are signing up for the program and getting out into the businesses and trying to figure out what they want to do."
Mears says she is looking forward to more career signings like Hannah's in the future.