Wapakoneta students sign jobs with area employers at career fair

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Juniors and seniors at Wapakoneta High School had a chance to secure jobs and connect with local employers.
More than 40 companies were on site for their student career fair, and several seniors signed on to full-time jobs with area businesses. Representatives with Lima Memorial took part in signing a senior intern for a full-time position. Wapakoneta High School says their internship program is providing seniors with experience in any field they are interested in. For students like Kylie Mahaffey, that internship is officially a full-time position with Lima Memorial as she attends Rhodes State College for nursing in the fall.
"I'm excited. I'm excited to keep going with this career choice and I'm excited to learn more about it," commented Kylie Mahaffey, who signed on as a patient career tech with Lima Memorial Health System.
"Kylie's been fun to see her curiosity grow. I think that's important in the medical field because things are constantly changing. We're always doing new research and learning. She has that curiosity to find out the whys behind what's going on with the patients, as well as finding answers and solutions," said Richelle Nagel, director of emergency services at Lima Memorial Health System.
Wapakoneta High School says they already have over 70 applicants for their internship and networking program for next school year.