Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
Media release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol
Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle that was occupied by a kidnapped child from Grand Rapids, Michigan at approximately 9:11 p.m. on July 26.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation of the Grand Rapids, Michigan Office requested the Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post locate and check the welfare of four-year-old Gordan E. Greene III that was kidnapped during a supervised visit by his father Gordon E. Greene Jr., 58, of Gobles, Michigan. The FBI believed Mr. Green Jr. was in the Wapakoneta, Ohio area after they were able to ping his cell phone. Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post were able to locate Mr. Greene Jr.’s vehicle and initiate a traffic stop. During the investigation, four-year-old Gordan E. Greene III was located in the vehicle along with Mr. Greene Jr. and the mother Angela M. Etts, 44, of Pullman, Michigan. Mr. Greene Jr. and Ms. Etts were taken into custody for Federal Kidnapping warrants out of Michigan and incarcerated in the Auglaize County Jail. The child Gordon Greene III was released to the Child Welfare Services of Auglaize County.
Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post were assisted by the Wapakoneta Police Department, Auglaize County Child Welfare Services, F.B.I. of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Mayses Towing.
Charges will be filed with the Auglaize County Prosecutor’s Office.
