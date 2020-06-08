Wapakoneta WaterPark open for business

The Wapakoneta WaterPark is officially open for some summertime fun, with protocol in place to keep swimmers safe.
The park is open for two different sessions a day, with time in between to allow staff to clean before letting guests back inside. Social distancing guidelines are also enforced and pool memberships are not being offered this year.
Those with the water park say so far, people have been good about adjusting to the new rules, but they have been having trouble finding a few new lifeguards for this season.
"We had a few guards that didn’t know if we were going to open or not, so I think we did lose quite a few guards," said Tristan Meyer, assistant manager for the water park. "We lose guards every year, but this year I think especially, people decided to find other jobs that they knew that were going to be open. We're working on filling those shifts, and so far we’ve been able to fill every shift. I think going forward we’re going to be able to handle that as long as we get a couple more guards to step up and handle it."
Those interested in becoming a lifeguard can pick up an application form at the City of Wapakoneta administration office.