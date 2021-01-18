Wapakoneta YMCA is holding a Lazy Man Triathlon

Wanting to participate in a triathlon, but cannot complete it in one sitting? One area gym has an event for you.
On Monday, the Wapakoneta YMCA began what they are calling their Lazy Man Triathlon. The program will span over 31 days where people will have that time frame to complete an ironman triathlon, which is a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles of biking, and 26.2 miles of running or walking. The cost to join the program is $30 for a member and $50 for a non-member. The program is meant for people who cannot complete the full triathlon at once, as well as to help keep people healthy.
Lindsay Zielonka, healthy living coordinator at the Wapakoneta YMCA said, “I always enjoy the personal challenge and I think that’s what the members and the members of the community that participate enjoy, that it is something where they are kind of pushing themselves to complete. You know this big goal of an ironman triathlon that I think in every day where like ‘There is no way that I could do that.’ but spreading it out over 31 days, it seems more manageable.”
They are accepting applications through the end of the week for the program. You can contact Lindsay Zielonka at 219-739-9622, or lzielonka@wapakymca.org.