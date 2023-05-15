Wapakoneta youth and government representing Ohio at the national convention

Press Release from Nikki Barger, Wapakoneta High School: Wapakoneta YMCA is proud to announce that Grace LaMarr, a sophomore at Wapakoneta High School, was selected to represent Ohio as one of 15 delegates to attend this year’s CONA event. Grace is excited to travel with the delegations from Michigan and Ohio, first to Washington D.C. and then on to North Carolina for the Conference on National Affairs (CONA) in North Carolina. Grace has taken several opportunities to participate in state level presentations through her school’s FFA chapter as well as Youth and Government, and was honored by being recognized as an Outstanding Judicial Delegate at this spring’s assembly.
With the assistance and support of the Wapakoneta High School Youth and Government advisor, Nikki Barger, as well as the financial support of the Wapakoneta VFW, AMVETS and Sons of the VFW, two students, Aleigha Simpson and Grace LaMarr, attended this year’s assembly.
YMCA Youth and Government is a nationwide program that serves more than 40,000 teens every year in 37 states. The great state of Ohio’s program, Ohio Youth and Government, provides middle school and high school students the unique opportunity to simulate the state government, elect their own leaders, debate their own ideas and build a vision for a better tomorrow. Teens do not just read about the government, they are the government!
At Ohio Youth In Government’s High School State Assemblies this year, 15 of the 400 students were recognized by a committee for their outstanding statesmanship, debate skills and leadership. These students were extended an invitation to represent Ohio at CONA. This event offers a unique opportunity for teens to do research in areas of national and international concern, to create a proposal on this topic, and to engage in intensive discussion and debate on their proposals with high achieving peers from across the country. This is the first time since 2018 that the state of Ohio will be represented at this gathering.
Ohio’s YIG program is looking to build better citizens and show younger generations how to invest in their community at home and at large. We are always looking to develop and expand for a greater impact. In November, the Wapakoneta Youth and Government will be taking students to the Middle School Conference. If you are interested in volunteering or have students who would benefit from this program contact Nikki Barger, bargni@wapak.org or call the Wapakoneta YMCA at 419-739-9622.
“I love how the Youth and Government program can benefit all students by building skills that will help them in many different professional careers beyond government. To me, it is about creating invested and responsible citizens.” Nikki Barger, Wapakoneta Youth and Government Advisor.
“I had a great time at the Youth and Government conference and I feel very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to travel and go to these events.” Grace LaMarr
For more information on Ohio Youth and Government, please visit www.ohioymcayg.org. Information on the Conference on National Affairs can be found at ymcacona.org.