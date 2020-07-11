Wapakoneta's Dance Centre pulls through for their senior dance recital

The Dance Centre in Wapakoneta would not let the senior dancers graduate without a proper goodbye, even in the midst of a pandemic.
When all large gatherings were canceled due to COVID, the owner of The Dance Centre worked overtime to make sure her seniors got the final showcase they deserved.
The dancers took the stage at the outdoor amphitheater in Celina tonight for their last dance recital as part of the studio.
Alyssa Watt, one of the senior dancers at the Dance Centre says, “I’m so excited! I can’t wait to perform these dances, we’ve worked so hard all year long for them and so just to finally be able to perform is so amazing because I know a lot of studios won't get to perform their dances this year.”
The senior recital was just one of several efforts made by the owner of the Dance Centre to celebrate the studio’s 60th anniversary.
In August, the dance studio will host the dancer’s families at the Van-Del Drive in to watch a highlight movie of all the dances from the past year, and even have fireworks.