After spotty showers dotted the area Monday, the forecast for Tuesday is sunnier with no concern of rain. Temperatures will skyrocket to 77-79° for those afternoon highs! Roughly 20° above the average! Fantastic weather for outdoor activities.
Wednesday should feature a very similar pattern. If anything, it may be a touch warmer. Highs will flirt with 80°. The record for April 7th is 83° set in 2001.
Changes do arrive Thursday. An approaching upper-level storm system will push scattered rain showers through our area, but not an all day rain. An isolated thunderstorm could occur, but ingredients look too marginal to produce anything severe. Winds will become quite breezy, with some gusts over 30mph during the day. Rain totals will be under a half-inch.
Friday looks drier, with only a couple spotty showers. Signals are increasing for a system to impact the area this weekend. Right now, it looks like showers will work in later in the day Saturday, with the system potentially lingering over the area Sunday. Friday and Saturday look warm, with highs at least near 70°. On Sunday, highs may drop closer to 60°. Worth noting, some data is suggesting highs as cool as the lower 50s Sunday, just depending on the placement of that upper-level low spinning through our area. If the trajectory is just right, we could get a fetch of air off of Lake Michigan, driving in a wedge of cool air. On the flip side, if the system speeds up and moves out quickly, it could be as warm as the upper 60s. We will monitor.