WEDNESDAY FORECAST: One last really warm day with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
The approach of a cold front brings clouds and a few showers tonight. A rumble of thunder is possible late, but no severe weather is expected. Lows only fall into the middle 50s.
Thursday starts with some scattered showers passing through. Those shower chances linger through midday, then dry for the afternoon with more sunshine. Winds will pick up and become quite breezy. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible from the southwest. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s
Here is a breakdown of the forecast through mid next week:
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A sprinkle or two. High:56/Low:42.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High:58/Low:38.
SUNDAY: Morning frost possible. Increasing clouds. A chance of showers later in the day. High:60/Low:47.
MONDAY: Showers possible. High:64/Low:49.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High:66/Low:51.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High:70.