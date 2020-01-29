Warm winter causing planting concerns for farmers

While many of you may be enjoying this milder winter, farmers may have some mixed emotions before planting that first seed this spring.
The warmer winter temperatures could affect the 2020 farming season, especially when it comes to the insect population. Some bugs may migrate south, while some will stay and hibernate underneath leaves and other vegetation. The warmer temps may cause them to come out of hibernation early, and leave them with little to nothing to eat. And the bug and pest population may be down during planting, and which may be a potential benefit to farmers.
"So that again comes back to you know, being vigilant and crop scouting in the spring to see if we have that kind of insect pressure there and knowing kind of, you know, how to manage for those," said Clint Schroeder, OSU Agriculture Extension Educator. "Whether it's with a crop rotation or planting hybrids that are you know, going to be less susceptible to those kind of insects."
But the downside to warmer winters is that the ground doesn't expand and contract when it freezes, and it will become more compact, which makes it tougher for plant roots to grow deeper in the spring.