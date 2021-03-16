Tuesday is starting off on a dreary note with areas of drizzle and cloudy skies. Conditions will remain damp most of the morning, but should gradually dry out during the afternoon. Highs should top out around 50°.
Patchy fog could develop tonight with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s.
Patchy fog and clouds should break away for St. Patrick's Day, allowing for periods of sunshine to develop. Temperatures will turn mild and spring-like, reaching around 60° to the lower 60s around the area, back well above normal! Rain chances return Wednesday night, mainly after midnight.
Thursday looks like a soggy day as a moisture-laden storm system works across the Ohio Valley. A strong east/northeast wind will throw in some colder air off Lake Erie, and make for a raw, unpleasant weather day! There is even a chance for a few snowflakes Thursday evening, but no accumulation. Rain totals around 1" appear likely.
Sunshine returns for Friday with a breezy northeast wind and highs in the lower 40s. A beautiful weekend is expected with sunny skies and a warming trend. Highs should reach the lower 50s Saturday, then 60° Sunday. Mild air is on tap early next week with lower to middle 60s for highs, a good 10° above average.