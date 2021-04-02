Temperatures on this Friday morning are more typical of what we would expect for mid-winter. Skies are clear, and skies will be sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will rebound into the middle 40s. Winds will be much lighter, only at 5-10mph.
Saturday will be the day we transition to sharply milder air. Temperatures take a huge jump from the upper 20s early, all the way to 60°+ later in the day. Aiding in this warm-up will be a breezy southwest wind, which could gust 25-30mph during the afternoon. Easter Sunday looks fantastic. Winds will subside and not be any real factor, and temperatures will soar to the upper 60s.
Mild conditions should take hold for much of next week. The week begins dry, but turns increasingly unsettled by mid to late week. Isolated rain coverage could work in by Tuesday, but we will target late Wednesday through Thursday night for greatest rain potential. Temperatures will turn cooler by next weekend, but still relatively seasonable.