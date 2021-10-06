Our Wednesday is off to a cloudy and warm start in the 60s. No fog issues as a light breeze continues to mix the air around. Expect a mostly cloudy day with warm and muggy weather by October standards. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80°. A couple isolated showers or storms are possible this afternoon, but many areas will stay dry during the day.
A better chance of scattered showers by mid-evening and overnight. Lows will only fall to the middle 60s!
While rain chances continue for late week, it does not look as widespread as it appeared a few days ago. This means there will be many dry hours, but rain will likely impact the area intermittently. For Thursday, there is a trend for the "highest" chance of scattered rain late morning through mid-afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
Scattered showers should become likely again Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday may start with scattered rain, but it appears the rain will break up and skies will turn partly sunny. More "widely scattered" showers and storms could dot the radar in the afternoon, but a lot of dry time is still anticipated. The rain should scatter out and give way to nice conditions for Friday evening.
Rain totals are going to vary greatly with this set up. Some spots could see hardly any rain the next few days, while isolated locations could see a healthy 1" of rainfall where thunderstorms develop. On average, it appears the western part of the area should see more rain coverage than areas to the east.
The forecast for the weekend continues to look dry overall with unseasonably warm air. Highs should warm close to 80°. New forecast data is trending drier for the first half of next week. This means temperatures continue to run much warmer than normal. There are many chances to get close to or reach 80° next week!