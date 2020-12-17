Warnings of COVID-19 vaccine scams

The Ohio Attorney General is warning people to watch out for news scams surrounding COVID-19 and the vaccine.
As the vaccine starts to be distributed throughout the state, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says scammers could try to get personal information through pretending to be medical personnel giving out the vaccine.
People should be on the lookout for suspicious emails, texts, calls, pretty much any form of communication with people claiming to put you on a list to get the vaccine. Do not give out personal information such as bank accounts and social security numbers to anyone asking for it in regards to the vaccine, and always check with your local health department for vaccine or COVID-19 related news.