Wastewater testing could help predict the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio

The State of Ohio has found a potential way to predict the spread of COVID-19 before cases start showing up in the community.
Governor Mike DeWine gave an update on the Ohio Coronavirus Wastewater Monitoring Project that is going on in 36 cities around the state. The monitoring involves looking for COVID-19 virus genes and if they see an increase in those numbers then that could predict a potential hot spot or outbreak of the coronavirus 3 to 7 days before the cases start to show up in a community. The Ohio Health Department says 25 more cities’ wastewater treatment plants will begin monitoring in the next few weeks, including the City of Lima. This allows communities to be more proactive then reactive if the numbers go up.
“When we see this information, when we see increases, we alert health officials and utilities of any sustained upticks in their communities,” says Rebecca Eugitt of the Ohio Department of Health. “We provided a tool kit that helps inform the public and we are coordinating to help offer pop-up testing and contact tracing support for those communities.”
Governor DeWine also updated rankings of the counties with the highest number of cases per capita for the last two weeks. Putnam and Mercer counties remain at the top of the list. Shelby County is ranked sixth and Auglaize is 14th.