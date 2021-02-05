Watch out for frozen pipes when the temperature drops

With single-digit temperatures on the way, there is a risk that your water pipes might freeze.
There are some easy steps you can take to prevent your pipes from freezing and having a costly repair bill because of it. One step is by turning on faucets just slightly to allow water to flow through, especially if it is a pipe on an outside wall. Plus, you can open the cupboards under sinks as well to allow heat to flow in. Make sure the basement and crawlspace windows are closed and sealed. But most importantly, know where to shut the water off at.
“Most homes have a main shut off valve. The main shut off valve shuts off the water coming in from the street into the house,” says Mike Caprella, Director of the Lima Utility Department. “If you do have a break and you know where that shut off valve is and everybody in your house knows where it is at so you can shut it off. it will minimalize some of the leakage that you will have.”
If your pipes freeze, do not use an open flame to thaw them out. If you live in the city limits, Caprella says to call the utility department.