Waynesfield-Goshen honors seniors with banner project

The effects of COVID-19 have reached nearly all of us, including the class of 2020, whose final year of school was not exactly cut short - but all of the activities and celebrations that come along with it, were.
"This cuts off our track season, and that was only my final season," said Kyle Searson, a senior at Waynesfield-Goshen. "We don’t get to say our goodbyes to our other classmates, we don’t get to go out the same way, like having the breakfast for the seniors, or walking in our graduation at the same time."
So a plan was put together to help seniors at Waynesfield-Goshen feel special. Banners of their senior pictures were hung around the village to show those students that they were not forgotten.
"I am on a Facebook group with other photographers, and one of them had posted something like this in another state, so I thought it would be a great idea," said Linda Crawford. "I reached out to Nathan Sweaney and Nathan Motter, and they both took it to the village and to the school, and it just snowballed from there."
"This is the least we could do to honor them and recognize them and kind of give them their due, they’ve earned it," said Nathan Sweaney, athletic director at Waynesfield-Goshen. "The way it turned out was great; where everyone can drive by and see them, stand and take pictures by them, I think it's something that they'll remember for a long time."
It's not quite the way that the seniors may have expected this year to end - but the banners are a nice way to know that the community is still thinking of them. "The banner idea was awesome; when I first found out it gave me chills because our community has done everything they can to make this hard time amazing, and supported each and every one of us seniors," said Jaelyn Schultz, a senior at Waynesfield-Goshen.
A social media post was also made about the project, finding its way to people around the country - showing thousands of people just a simple way that Waynesfield-Goshen was not about to let their Class of 2020 go without recognition for their hard work over the last 12 years.
"This morning I saw that Facebook post has reached almost 450,000 people around the United States," said Chief Nathan Motter with the Waynesfield Police Department. "The outpouring not only within the community, locally, but across the nation, has been outstanding."