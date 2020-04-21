Waynesfield-Goshen Makers Den 3-D prints equipment for medical professionals and businesses

The Makers Den at Waynesfield-Goshen is being used to help those working directly with patients of COVID-19.
3-D printers at the school would have been sitting unused as students are not allowed in the school building. So an idea of making ear savers and faceguard holders for people who need them came together by school officials.
Now a group has been working together to get the equipment made and delivered to those who ordered them. The community has been a big help with getting the equipment made, By donating funds or their time.
"These machines are not cheap, so those donations offset the material purchases and so forth," said Tyler Turner, engineering teacher at Waynesfield-Goshen. "We’ve also had a lot of community members pitch in and terms of making cloth masks that we were able to combine with some of our orders."
The team has made around 2,000 pieces of equipment, including ear savers and faceguard holders.