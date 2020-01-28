5th-grade students at Waynesfield-Goshen School are taking on a passion project to help students on the other side of the world get clean water.
Last fall, the students read the book "A Long Walk to Water", which tells the story of a young girl in Africa who can't go to school because she spends the day walking 2 hours back and forth to gather water, which wasn't even clean, twice a day for her family. The book was a call to action for the students and they started "Coins for the Congo". The 5th graders recruiting others to help them raise $15,000, which will help hundreds of students their age get access to clean water near their homes.
“So that can build them a pump, a tank, generators and the labor to do it,” says Eli Zechman, Waynesfield-Goshen 5th Grader. “But even if you donate $1, that will help us achieve our goal.”
The Waynesfield-Goshen students will be collecting money in their classrooms, but they could use some more help. If you would like to donate to the project, you can drop a check off at the school made out to Waynesfield-Goshen School and put "Coins for the Congo" in the memo line.