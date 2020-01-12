WCSM host 36th Annual Bridal Show

This year's WCSM Bridal Show attracted many area brides-to-be and families to the Romer's Cater and Entertainment Center in Celina. There were over 20 different vendors that offered a variety of things like cakes, DJ services, dresses and much more.
There were also three style shows that showcased dresses from bridal shops across the area. This event is held every year as a way to assist brides- to- be with any questions or services that they may need for their big day.
“It’s a great way to be able to ask one-on-one questions and find out all those little details that you can’t find out by just going online,” said Ashley Stetler, the WCSM marketing coordinator.
The WCSM has held this event for 36 years.