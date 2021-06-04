We can thank the Salvation Army for the creation of National Donut Day

It’s been a sweet treat for decades and today is its special day.
It’s National Donut Day! The Lima Salvation Army and Pat’s Donuts and Kreme teamed up for “Take a Bite, Share the Delight!” National Donut Day was first observed in 1938 by the Salvation Army to honor the “Donut Girls” who provided fresh donuts and other baked goods to servicemen during World War I. Over the years it has continued to bring awareness and happiness while serving others.
Ed Ezzelle, owner of Pat’s Donuts & Kreme added this, “Donuts bring a smile to your face. We say donuts don’t make you fat they make you happy.”
“For us it’s more or less bringing awareness to service, just putting a smile on people's faces”, said Paul Downing with the Lima Salvation Army.
And there were plenty of smiles on this National Donut Day. People were encouraged to take a photo enjoying their sweet treat and post it on social media.