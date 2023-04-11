"We Will" founder speaks about sexual assault prevention at Bluffton University

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Bluffton University hosted non-profit leader Brittney Herman to speak about sexual assault prevention at this week's forum.

Herman is the founder of "We Will", a non-profit organization that focuses on preventing sexual assault and empowering survivors through formal and informal education, community growth, and survivor support. She started the organization after being assaulted in hopes of educating communities, businesses, and students on not only how to prevent it from happening, but also how they can intervene.

"I hope they take away a sense of personal responsibility for sexual assault. For know that this is something that they can actually make a difference in and it's something they should try to make a difference, that they should take action, that they can be the change makers in this world," stated Brittney M. Herman, founder of We Will nonprofit.

To learn more about how to prevent sexual assault, visit www.wewillorg.com

